Despite historically low receiving numbers, Eagles could involve LeGarrette Blount - CSN Philly

The Eagles have two options. Don't play him on passing downs. Or use the preseason to assimilate Blount into the passing game for the first time in his life. "I think it's going to surprise a few people," running backs coach Duce Staley said. "He can catch the ball. Sent him on a couple wheel routes a couple times (during OTAs) and he beat the linebacker. He was open, and he can catch the ball in the flat, and I'd love to get him some screens set up to where he can get that big body going north. He can scare some people." Blount said the only reason he's never caught a lot of passes is that he's never been asked to catch passes.

Eagles WR Torrey Smith is not this year's Rueben Randle - PhillyVoice

This offseason, the Eagles once again took a chance on another formerly productive wide receiver in Torrey Smith. Just like with Randle, the Eagles signed Smith to a deal that included $500,000 in guaranteed money. Unlike Randle, Smith played well in OTAs and minicamp, and has demonstrated a level of professionalism that Randle did not. "I'll tell you what, he's a pro," said wide receiver coach Mike Groh. "He goes about his business the right way each and every day. He's a wonderful influence on the room. He's still got that vertical speed. He's a threat down the field. That's the thing that he has really made his reputation on in the NFL.”

The Eagles receiving corps has to be the most improved unit in the league. This group looked good on paper and played that way in the OTAs and minicamp. Alshon Jeffery played like a #1 receiver. He caught just about everything that came his way. He made contested catches. He made spectacular catches. He even hauled in a deep ball or two. The Eagles gave Jeffery a lot of money and right now that looks like money well-spent. Carson Wentz has a top shelf weapon to go to in the passing game. That could be huge for Wentz’s development.

Nelson Agholor is the Eagles' surprise of the spring - ESPN

A well-regarded former Philadelphia Eagles player attended practice one day this spring and quickly became impressed with a receiver he was not familiar with. "Wow. Who is number 13?" he asked. After a couple unsuccessful guesses, a bystander replied: "That's Nelson Agholor," explaining that he had changed his jersey number this offseason. (Alshon Jeffery now has Agholor's old No. 17.)

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson joins Dave Spadaro in studio to close up a spring's worth of practice and give an outlook on the team looking forward to Training Camp this summer.

Groh, 45, has a much more extensive coaching background, in college and the NFL, where he coached Bears wideouts for three years before spending last season as passing-game coordinator and wideouts coach with the Los Angeles Rams. He comes off as more of a technician, and a stickler for details, an approach that seems to be producing results.

Brandon Graham: ‘Carson Wentz Is Gonna Be The Man’ - CBS Philly

“I think he’s gonna be the man, I really do,” Graham told the 94WIP Midday Show on Friday. “I think he’ll be here for a long time. I’ve seen guys come in and not take it serious — as serious — even at quarterback. You’re trying to get out of the building as much. I’ve seen immature guys come in. He’s a mature guy. He came in and he wanted to learn right away. He was there early, before me, and I get there pretty early. And I’m right around the corner.”

All positive vibes emanate from Eagles minicamp - Morning Call

One thing that everyone around the Philadelphia Eagles can sense is an increased intensity in everything they're doing throughout the offseason. It has been apparent from the start of organized team activities last month right through the end of mandatory minicamp on Thursday, when coach Doug Pederson called off practice midway through because he had seen enough. Enough of what he needed and wanted to see, that is. "Offensively and defensively, and special teams, schematically, we threw a lot of stuff, a lot of information at our players," Pederson said. "This is the time of year to look at new things. We've done that.

Taking A Look At Four More Renovated Front Offices - Succeed In Football

Eagles: In a series of moves that were formally announced today (but most of which we’ve already put out there via our Twitter), V.P. of Player Personnel Joe Douglas simultaneously put his own stamp on the Eagles’ front office (bringing in confidantes and former co-workers in T.J. McCreight and Ian Cunningham) and also rewarding some talented people (former Colts scout Brandon Brown and Philadelphia’s own Trey Brown, who aren’t related, incidentally). This is a very good-looking front office, at least on paper, in my estimation.

For Jeremy Maclin, Baltimore was “always” the right choice - PFT

Despite visiting the Bills and talking to the Eagles, receiver Jeremy Maclin picked the Ravens. As he tells it, the decision was never close.

Michael Floyd reportedly violates house arrest by testing for alcohol - SB Nation

Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd tested positive for alcohol multiple times while on house arrest, according to TMZ.

