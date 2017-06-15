Jason Peters thinks Eagles have a good chance to win the Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles rewarded franchise left tackle Jason Peters with a one-year contract extension on Wednesday. After practice, Peters spoke with reporters. He had some interesting things to say about the Eagles’ Super Bowl aspirations, his contract situation, his relationship with owner Jeffrey Lurie, and more. Check out a complete transcript below.

WHAT DOES THE DEAL MEAN TO YOU?

It means a lot. Like I said, Mr. Lurie, I think he’s in Europe somewhere, he stood up for me and got the deal done.

THE DEAL IS THROUGH 2019. ARE YOU EXPECTING TO PLAY THAT LONG?

I’m year to year. I mean, I can go [that long]. I feel good. I feel like I got more than three years but it’s a three year extension and I’ma keep going, trying to chase a [Super Bowl] ring.

IS YOUR CAP NUMBER A LOT LOWER WITH THIS NEW DEAL?

I don’t know, man. I don’t get into all of that. You wanna win a Super Bowl or you wanna save money? It’s they decision. I give us a good chance on the line to help out other guys and do what we try to do.

WILL YOU BE A FULL GO AT TRAINING CAMP?

Yeah. I could have went today, I was just sitting back, trying to make sure I was sharpening up on all the plays. I know all the plays already. We got a couple new plays here and there but for the most part I could have went today.

WHAT ARE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING A SUPER BOWL HERE?

I think it’s good. We got a good team this year. Good quarterbacks, good skill positions, good line, good defense. We got a good chance. We just have to put it in place Week 1.

WHY ARE YOU LOYAL TO PHILADELPHIA?

The fans. The organization. The fans deserve a Super Bowl. Get into the playoffs, make the Linc rock, you know, get home field, and go from there. Like I said, the city of Philly deserves it.

HOW DOES THE EAGLES’ OFFENSIVE LINE COMPARE TO THE COWBOYS’ OFFENSIVE LINE?

We rank up there with them. We don’t have a lot of first round picks but we’re right there, tit-for-tat.

IS PLAYING GUARD SOMETHING IN THE FUTURE FOR YOU?

I’m not sure. I don’t worry about that. I’m the left tackle right now and that’s what I’ma do.

WOULD YOU HAVE STAYED IF THE QUARTERBACK POSITION WAS LESS STABLE?

I’m not sure. I can’t speak on that. Right now, Wentz is our quarterback and he’s going to be for a while.

HOW IMPORTANT IS THIS OFFENSIVE LINE CONTINUITY?

It’s definitely going to help the quarterback. As long as we got continuity and making the right calls and getting him where he’s comfortable, he’s gonna make plays. He’s a playmaker.

WHAT’S YOUR RELATIONSHIP WITH JEFFREY LURIE?

We’re best friends. We talk all the time. He texts me before every game. That’s my guy. He brought me here and he stayed loyal to me.

WHAT DO YOU TALK ABOUT?

Football stuff. Life in general.

INVESTEMENTS?

No investments. (laugh)

WHAT’S YOUR MESSAGE TO ROOKIE FREE AGENTS TRYING TO MAKE THIS TEAM GIVEN YOUR SIMILAR BACKGROUND?

Just put your head down and work. It don’t matter whether you go first round or [undrafted] free agency. If you got the ability, they’re going to stick you out there somewhere for you to shine. So just put your head down and work.

WHEN YOU SIGNED A CONTRACT EXTENSION IN 2014, YOU THOUGHT THAT MIGHT BE YOUR LAST DEAL, ARE YOU SURPRISED YOU’VE BEEN ABLE TO PLAY THIS LONG?

No. I take care of myself. God gave me this gift and I’m using it. As long as I stay healthy and I can be able to play, I’ma keep going.

HOW DID THE WAY THE EAGLES MANAGED YOUR HEALTH LAST YEAR FACTOR INTO WANTING TO STAY HERE?

It was good. The way they handled me last year, we got seven reps, I take five — just throughout the year, one or two reps ass up. Last year I think they saved me 200-some reps. They took care of me last year.

WHAT ARE YOU CONVERSATIONS LIKE WITH LANE JOHNSON?

Just keep working. Like today [at practice], I’ll be watching him, telling him what he’s doing right, what he’s doing wrong. Just molding him to be the left tackle. So that ain’t no big deal to me. At some point I’m going to have to hang it up.