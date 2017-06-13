The Philadelphia Eagles are ready to start their three day mandatory minicamp practice schedule today on Tuesday, June 13. Unlike OTAs, attendance is not optional and players will be fined for skipping practice.

Follow @BrandonGowton

Practice will begin at 9:00 AM ET after originally being scheduled to start at 12:50 PM ET. The Eagles cited power issues at NovaCare as the reason for moving the start time up at the very last minute. The rest of the Eagles' schedule for Tuesday is to be determined.

Remember, no live contact is allowed at this point in the offseason. Players are allowed to wear helmets but no pads are permitted.

I'll be covering minicamp live at the NovaCare Complex (Eagles headquarters) all three days this week. Follow along with live Twitter updates from myself (@BrandonGowton) and other Philly beat reporters that will appear in the list below. Also make sure you like on the Bleeding Green Nation Facebook page (click here) in order for live videos of practices, press conferences, player interviews, and more.

Tweets from https://twitter.com/BleedingGreen/lists/eagles-news

Stay tuned to Bleeding Green Nation for plenty of minicamp coverage including practice notes and quotes from coaches/players.

As a reminder, here's a look at the remaining Eagles offseason workout schedule. Note that training camp doesn't begin until late July.

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

BGN Coverage: The following practices are open to the media: June 13-15