Philly Native Waits Outside For Tryout With Eagles - CBS Philly

RaShaun Sligh is a 24-year-old Philly native and Temple Owl. He wants to tryout for the Eagles, so badly that he’s been standing outside of the NovaCare Complex with a sign that reads: “RaShaun Sligh just wants an opportunity to be an Eagle!” “I clocked in a 4.47 last week,” Slight told Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Friday. “At 220 [pounds], I feel like I move pretty well.”

Doug Pederson names six Eagles players who have stood out in offseason practices - BGN

Prior to the Eagles’ final OTA practice open to the media on Thursday, Doug Pederson was asked about which players have stood out in offseason practices so far. Pederson listed six names in total, including three players Philadelphia selected in the 2017 NFL Draft.

BGN Radio #240: 5 Biggest Takeaways From Eagles OTAs - BGNRadio.com

Notes on Carson Wentz, Derek Barnett, Rasul Douglas, and more.

Eagles are going 'fullback by committee' - PhillyVoice

On Thursday, I took one for the team and asked Doug Pederson who would be replacing Allen's seven snaps at fullback. "Right now, it's just kind of by committee," he said. "Trey Burton has been in there and Dillon Gordon has been in there, which we did last year in the preseason, if you remember. We've got a couple guys. Beau Allen was in there last year. So we'll see where that goes."

Lane Johnson promises good season of staying in right lane - Inquirer

As for Johnson, who is expected to take over the left side eventually, he got three weeks of practicing his techniques at that spot, three weeks of looking down the road to where he wants to be, and three weeks farther away from last year's 10-game PED suspension. "I'd say I'm a top 10 tackle in the league, right or left. I'm not trying to be arrogant or anything, but go watch the film," Johnson said. "A lot of times they associate left tackle with having great feet and right tackle with being less athletic, but my deal is I've got one of the best ever, a Hall of Fame guy, playing the left, so I've got to bide my time until I'm over there. It's been a good situation for me."

Renaissance man: Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins turns love of fashion into a business - ESPN

Less than an hour after the Eagles wrapped up a day of OTAs, safety Malcolm Jenkins is on the road. By 3 p.m., he is halfway across the city in the back of his new, brick-and-mortar designer menswear store, Damari Savile, completing the transformation from football player to fashion aficionado. He emerges in a tailored dark blue suit and checkered shirt, sporting a few accessories, including a pin of a clinched, black fist like the one he raised above his head during the national anthem before all but one game last season.

Chris Long Inspired By School's Donation - PE.com

A school rule. A serviceman overseas. A Friday afternoon epiphany. The power of today's youth. Defensive end Chris Long hosted teachers and eighth-grade students from Eyer Middle School in Macungie, Pennsylvania at the NovaCare Complex following Thursday's Organized Team Activity. The school raised $5,000 and presented a check to Long's Waterboys initiative to help build wells which provide clean, accessible drinking water to rural communities in East Africa. "I applaud you guys for understanding the importance of this because a lot of people don't understand," Long told the group during the visit. "You get it more than adults get it. You guys are the superstars."

Doug Pederson takes Eagles on a paintballing field trip - CSN Philly

The Eagles were back on the field Friday. It just wasn't a football field. Instead, the team went on a 45-minute field trip by bus to play paintball as a team-building activity. When some players arrived at the NovaCare Complex on Friday morning, white Eagles busses were already waiting for them.

Productive conclusion to OTAs gives Eagles energy heading to minicamp - Morning Call

Rare is it that an offseason practice is as intense as Thursday's was for the Philadelphia Eagles. The scrapes visible on guard Isaac Seumalo's right arm and bruises across the top left portion of his chest only told part of the story. There was chatter, competition and camaraderie. And afterward, there was an intense feeling of satisfaction coming from a job well done, even by the offense, which clearly was no match for the defense that day.

NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL Unions Prepare for Sports Gambling - The MMQB

Representatives from the players associations of the four major professional sports league have been meeting in NYC to discuss what’s becoming almost an inevitability: the legalization of sports gambling.

Which NFL player would you clone to play every position? - SB Nation

Just imagine a football field with 22 Khalil Macks.

