Move over Dallas Cowboys, Lane Johnson says Eagles can be NFL's best offensive line - NJ.com

For the past several seasons, the consensus across the NFL has been that the Dallas Cowboys have the best offensive line in the league, but that view could be about to change if Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson has his way. Johnson said following Tuesday's OTA practice that he believes that the Eagles can make a serious run for that mantle. "I think it can," Johnson said Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex, when asked if he believes the Eagles can be the best offensive line in the league. "A lot of people look at Dallas, and Green Bay. But, as far as talent goes, this is the most talented group that we've had. I think we have the chance to be the best, or at least top in the top-five."

Rotoworld ranks all 32 quarterback situations in the league - BGN

And the Eagles don’t fare so well.

Upon Further Review - Episode 8: The Dirty Bird - BGNRadio.com

The "Dirty Bird" Falcons blindsided the league in 1998. Their journey from run-of-the-mill franchise to league darlings was brief, bold, and powerful. This week Vince Quinn tells their story.

June 1 is an interesting date for the Eagles, in terms of trading players - PhillyVoice

In other words, post-June 1 trades give teams immediate cap relief, and allow them to put off the full effect of the cap hit until the future. Got it? Good. In terms of how that applies to this year's team, there have been a number of Eagles players rumored to be on the trading block this offseason, most notably linebacker Mychal Kendricks and center Jason Kelce. If the Eagles were to trade either player, doing so after June 1 would be more palatable, especially for a team with less than $4 million in overall cap space. Here's a look at how the post-June 1 distinction would apply to Kendricks and Kelce in a trade scenario.

The Jump - Iggles Blitz

Whenever a new coach takes over a team and makes serious changes, it starts a new clock, so to speak. 2016 was Year One for Doug Pederson. There were new schemes on offense and defense. There was a new starting QB ( a rookie at that) and a fair amount of personnel changes. Year One is about learning. And adjusting. You set a baseline for things. 2017 will be Year Two. And there should be a jump this year. Go back to Andy Reid’s first years. The 1999 team went 5-11. The 2000 team made a huge jump, going 11-5 and looking worlds different. Donovan McNabb was no longer a helpless rookie and the team found ways to win close games instead of losing them.

Fletcher Cox hopes weight loss helps him become more productive - CSN Philly

Fletcher Cox hopes less of him means more production. Cox said Tuesday he plans to play this year about 10 pounds lighter than last year, when he was 320 pounds. “I’m a little lighter," he said. "I slimmed up a whole lot. I did a few different things this offseason and kind of switched my body up a little bit. I got uncomfortable a little bit (with his diet), and it helped me. "Last year I played at 320 and this year I want to play at 310, and this morning I tipped the scales at 312.

Cornerback Patrick Robinson gets fresh start with Eagles - Inquirer

Patrick Robinson chases boredom with film. He sits at home and watches footage of wide receivers and cornerbacks from around the NFL, studying for tendencies until he drifts asleep and can no longer focus. Robinson, an Eagles cornerback, has seven years of NFL experiences to share with a group of mostly first- and second-year players at his position. It's a role the 29-year-old embraces in Philadelphia - although he could have used such guidance in 2010, when he entered the league as a first-round pick.

DT Tim Jernigan: Loving Life As An Eagle - PE.com

When the Eagles acquired defensive tackle Tim Jernigan in a trade with Baltimore prior to the 2017 NFL Draft, they expected a player who brought energy and intensity to the defense on every snap of the football. What they've seen from him so far is exactly that kind of player, and more ...

Sidney Jones Surprises Former Teammate In Hospital - CBS Philly

Sidney Jones did something special early Tuesday morning. The new Eagles cornerback surprised his best friend and former high school teammate Steven Garcia in the hospital. “I didn’t know he was going to come, but he sure lifted my spirits,” Garcia told CBSPhilly.com.

For Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey, presence of fellow small back Darren Sproles looms large - PennLive

"They've been working me in the slot a lot and just moving me around as a running back," he said. "I definitely look forward to catching the ball as well as showing that I can get to the next level."

Off-Season Report Cards: NFC East - The MMQB

Perhaps the biggest name in free agency this year was Alshon Jeffery. The Eagles got him with a one-year, $9.5 million deal. Worst-case scenario: The long, strong-handed ex-Bear incurs more of the injuries and failed PED tests that hurt him in Chicago. Best-case scenario: He fixes a shoddy receiving corps that neutered Doug Pederson’s offense in 2016. The Eagles needed to do something here. Their wide receivers were so slow and undependable last season that Pederson often chose to operate out of two-tight-end sets in obvious passing situations. That’s unheard of in today’s NFL, where three-receiver sets are the norm.

Dez Bryant says he got stopped for driving 180 mph ... and didn't get a ticket - SB Nation

Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato was at the Cowboys’ practice, so Bryant bragged about his reckless driving.

