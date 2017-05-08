So it looks like our earlier suggestion about the Eagles trading Jason Kelce for Mark Ingram might not just be speculation after all. Check out what Kyle Scott of Crossing Broad is hearing.

Indeed, I heard from a Little Birdie that the Eagles and Saints have spoken about said potential trade, and that discussions are still in the very early stages. Whether a deal gets done is still up in the air, but it would make sense for both teams.

As always, all rumors must be taken with a grain of salt. But with that said, Crossing Broad has done a great job of reporting on the Eagles this offseason. They nailed: the Alshon Jeffery signing, the Stefen Wisniewski re-signing, the Chris Long signing, the Eagles playing the Raiders on Christmas day, and the Eagles drafting a defensive end in the first round (Derek Barnett). That’s a pretty good track record. It’s interesting, then, to hear that there might be some substance to this Kelce-for-Ingram trade.

The trade would certainly make sense for both sides. The Saints need a center after losing current starter Max Unger, 31, to a foot injury. He’d be an instant starter for New Orleans. Philadelphia could easily replace Kelce with either Wisniewski or 2016 third-round pick Isaac Seumalo. The Eagles desperately need help at running back since they currently only have Darren Sproles, Wendell Smallwood, Donnel Pumphrey, and Corey Clement in the plans for 2017. Ingram would give the Eagles a real lead back in their committee approach.

The Saints might be willing to part with Ingram after signing Adrian Peterson and giving up a 2018 second-round pick in order to trade up for Alvin Kamara. New Orleans could also just easily keep the 27-year-old Ingram since he’s on a very reasonable contract and he’s coming off a strong year. He rushed for 1,043 yards and six touchdowns in 2016. He also logged 46 receptions for 319 yards and four receiving scores.

Ingram for Kelce straight up doesn’t seem like a realistic trade. Ingram is younger than Kelce (who turns 30 in November) and has been the better player lately. There might need to be some draft picks involved. It’s worth noting the Eagles own three fourth round selections in 2018: their own, a pick from Vikings via the Sam Bradford trade, and a pick from the Patriots via the Eric Rowe trade (the Rowe pick can become as high as a third, by the way). So maybe Kelce and a fourth for Ingram?

Philadelphia and New Orleans engaged in trade conversations earlier this offseason about Brandin Cooks. The two sides ultimately couldn’t get a deal done, however, and Cooks was sent to the New England Patriots. Maybe both sides can find a resolution that makes sense for both teams this time around.