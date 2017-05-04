Eagles release three players

The Eagles announced three cuts today, releasing running back Terrell Watson, fullback Andrew Bonnet and guard/center Josh LeRibeus.

Watson was signed to the practice squad in late December and then to the active roster for the season finale against the Cowboys, replacing Ryan Mathews. He scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to ice a 23-17 win. His release ends his feel good story.

Bonnett played tight end and fullback with Carson Wentz at North Dakota State. He was signed to the practice squad after final cuts, but was released in October, then signed a futures contract in January.

LeRibeus started 12 games in 2014 and 2015 for the Redskins. He was among the final cuts for the Redskins in 2016 and spent the entire season out of the league before the Eagles signed him to a futures contract in January.