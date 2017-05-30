Let's get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Carson Wentz started his rookie year fast against one of the NFL’s easiest Weeks 1-6 schedules (CLE, CHI, PIT, DET, WAS), only to fall flat the rest of the way. Experiencing recurring mechanical flaws amid pass-protection breakdowns with an atrocious pass-catcher corps, Wentz was Pro Football Focus’ lowest-graded passer from Week 7 on with a dismal 9:13 TD-to-INT ratio and 5.77 yards-per-attempt average over Philadelphia’s final 11 games. Popular sentiment remains positive on Wentz entering year two, and the Eagles’ pass-catching upgrades further that optimism. Perimeter receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith join middle-field targets Jordan Matthews and Zach Ertz to form a multi-dimensional passing game. Draft busts Nelson Agholor and Dorial Green-Beckham, respectively, played 78% and 57% of the Eagles’ 2016 offensive snaps. Agholor may open the season as a game-day scratch, while DGB’s roster odds are long. After Wentz finished fifth in the NFL in pass attempts (607), an efficiency boost derived from improved weapons would go a long way toward Wentz realizing his breakout potential.

He didn't appear much different, but if you looked closer, listened carefully, and thought back to a year ago, it was easy to see and hear the subtle changes in Carson Wentz. The quarterback is broader in the shoulders. His spirals are tighter - at least they were during practice Tuesday. And when he met with reporters at the NovaCare Complex afterward, he spoke with more authority. Some of the changes are natural. Wentz is a year older, after all, a year removed from entering the Eagles' spring program as the third-string rookie rather than as the starter, which he is indisputably now. He is also coming off his first full offseason, typically the most important for NFL quarterbacks.

No matter how you slice it, the front seven should be even better this year. Jernigan is a better pass rusher than Logan. The combination of Barnett and Chris Long is an upgrade over Connor Barwin. The Eagles are deeper and have better players. I also think of one of the things that should boost the Eagles in the rankings is that they have an outstanding DE (Graham), DT (Cox) and LB (Hicks). That gives them playmakers inside, outside and on the second level. It will be interesting to think about this list in 6 months and see where the teams rank at that point.

There was no end-of-season wrapup from Jim Schwartz, so when the Eagles defensive coordinator meets with reporters prior to the start of Tuesday’s OTA practice, there will be plenty to discuss. Some believe Schwartz to be this team’s “other” head coach, since he is strictly in charge of the defense and head coach Doug Pederson has very little to do with that side of the ball. But the last time he met with reporters was five months ago, on Dec. 27 just prior to the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. Oh my, how things have changed with this defense since 2016.

As mentioned above, an NFL team is as good as their quarterback. Wentz is the top reason the Eagles could be division winners next season. Forget the underwhelming stats last season -- anyone who watched Wentz knows he showed flashes of greatness last season. He can make any throw on the field, he is mobile, he is lethal before the snap and can win from the pocket. Now, with a season under his belt and some new weapons on offense, Wentz is primed for a big step forward this season. If he can be more consistent than last season, Wentz has the tools and the talent to lead the Eagle to the NFC East crown.

The last time the Eagles played a game with two starting cornerbacks who they drafted was Dec. 23, 2007, a 38-23 win over the Saints at the Superdome. Lito Sheppard and Sheldon Brown. There were two games in 2008 when Lito started in the slot alongside Sheldon and Asante Samuel, but it’s been 10 years since they started two homegrown outside cornerbacks. Does anything better represent the Eagles’ misguided attempts to build a roster through free agency than that? Here’s a prediction: Once the Eagles get back to homegrown corners — whether it’s Jalen Mills and Rasul Douglas this year or Sidney Jones and Douglas or Mills next year — they will once again be a playoff team.

Eric Allen's job in Buddy Ryan's 46 defense was simple. He had to blanket a wide receiver in man coverage with no safety help on every play. Ryan would blitz between five and eight defenders, plus some water boys and maybe a few boo birds from the 700 level of Veterans Stadium. If the quarterback got rid of the ball before getting crushed, it was up to Allen to make a play. Allen made a lot of plays. He intercepted 34 passes for the Eagles and 54 in his career. He returned eight interceptions for touchdowns, including four in 1993 and three during his age-35 season with the Raiders in 2000. Both of those seasons came, ironically enough, after Allen and Buddy were separated. There may be such a thing as too much blitzing, after all.

Colin Kaepernick is the best quarterback on the market right now. Still, he remains unsigned because of his decision to protest oppression of people of color by taking a knee during the national anthem. Torrey Smith shared some thoughts about his former teammate.

