Fletcher Cox has arrived back in Philadelphia. The Eagles’ starting defensive tackle posted the following picture of himself to Snapchat on Sunday evening.

Cox was one of four Eagles players who did not show up for Philadelphia’s voluntary OTA practices last week. Jason Peters, Donnie Jones, and Marcus Smith were the three others not in attendance.

The absence of Cox drew outrage from some. Many questioned why the team’s $100 million player was skipping practice. Certainly, it wasn’t the best look for a player who’s supposed to be a leader and setting the example for everyone else on the team.

But shortly after the team’s first practice was over, it was reported Cox would return to Philadelphia this week. Note that the Eagles begin their second week of practice tomorrow, May 30.

There’s no question Cox will face questions from the media this week regarding his absence. But the stories will come and go and after that we can all move forward. The most important thing is he’s back now.

In the end, Cox really only missed three days of voluntary workouts. That’s hardly the end of the world.