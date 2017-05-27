Let's get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

LeGarrette Blount's Move to Philly May Be Most Underrated Move of NFL Offseason - B/R

Blount will have a better, more productive season than Peterson, Lynch or Charles. He's in a better situation than any of them. And until Peterson and Charles prove they can overcome major injures in their early 30s and Lynch proves he's in real football shape, Blount is the better back than all of them. Blount won't score 18 touchdowns, because the Eagles offense won't put him on the 5-yard line as often as the Patriots offense could. But he'll be back in double digits, and he'll make as big an impact for the rebuilt Eagles offense as receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, who leapt off the market in the opening days of free agency.

Josh Norman is looking forward to facing Alshon Jeffery, but he shouldn’t be - BGN

Alshon Jeffery’s stats against Norman last season: 5 receptions, 92 yards, 18.4 yards per reception. Keep in mind this was with Matt Barkley, who threw five interceptions in that game, at quarterback. There’s no doubt Barkley, who isn’t very good, missed a ton of throws to his receivers last year.

We Should All Be Rooting For Nelson Agholor - BGNRadio.com

The explosiveness seemed to be back, he was running crisp routes and according to Doug Pederson, new wide receiver coach Mike Groh, has really lit a fire under the kid. And honestly, we should be rooting for this to happen, both selfishly as Eagles fans, but also because players like Nelson deserve to make it. Yes, Agholor has been one of the most frustrating Eagles players in recent memory and yes, he's been in the direct line of many of my curse-words on gamedays, but last year I genuinely felt bad for him.

Eagles Mailbag: What about Nelson Agholor for Kyle Fuller? - PhillyVoice

In preparing to respond to this question, I looked at the Bears’ depth chart, and learned that they signed Rueben Randle at some point. Anyway, I’ll be kind and say the Bears’ receivers are less than inspiring. If the Bears are basing their evaluation of Agholor on some Eagles reporters reacting to one good day of practice in May, then sure, Agholor's value is skyrocketing. If they look at his actual game tape over the last two years, I can't imagine why the Bears (or any team) would trade anything for him. In other words, I wouldn't get your hopes up on that one.

Retro Day - Iggles Blitz

I know it hurts to see him in the Packers uniform, but that was a great day. Reggie got his ring. It wasn’t the same thing as him winning with the Eagles, but it was still great. He was my favorite player and that’s the happiest a Super Bowl has ever made me. My guy got to be a champion.

Cornerback Picture: Work In Progress - PE.com

In the short term, well, that’s where the work-in-progress mindset comes into play. The Eagles have some veterans on hand – Ron Brooks, returning from a torn quadriceps injury that ended his 2016 season, figures to play a lot, whether he’s competing for a starting role on the outside or as the team’s primary nickel cornerback; Patrick Robinson, now in his eighth season in an injury-plagued career that began as a first-round draft pick in 2010 in New Orleans; and Dwayne Gratz, in his fifth season with 43 games, 25 starts, and three career interceptions under his belt.

NFL Insiders make early 2017 season predictions - ESPN

I think the signs are bad in Washington, where Kirk Cousins is going to have a tough time repeating his 2015 and 2016 success without Garcon and Jackson (not to mention McVay). This is a team that ran out of gas at the end of last season and lost a lot of key pieces on offense -- and they play in a division where Dallas and New York both should expect to be strong again.

Eagles' Isaac Seumalo getting every chance to start at left guard - Inquirer

Seumalo is at OTAs to begin his second NFL season, and he's in position to be a key player for the Eagles in 2017. Coach Doug Pederson put Seumalo as the first-team left guard during OTAs this week. Incumbent Allen Barbre is nursing a calf injury, but that might not make a difference come September. Seumalo is not just a big part of the Eagles' future. The Eagles want him to be a big part of the present, too. "Yeah, definitely," Seumalo said when asked if he's ready to start. "I'm not saying I'm better [than anybody]. But if you ask anybody that, they'll say yes."

Catching up on some big Eagles stories from Week 1 of OTAs - CSN Philly

The revelation that Vinny Curry was affected by a knee injury last season can be taken one of two ways. Some may see it as an excuse for his modest performance after signing a massive contract extension a year ago, which currently looks like an expensive mistake. I prefer to view the injury news as another reason to give Curry a slight pass. We’ve all seen what an explosive pass rusher he could be, racking up 9.0 sacks in 2014 while playing only one-third of the Eagles’ defensive snaps. If he was hampered by the knee -- Curry admitted wearing a brace for much of the season -- that could certainly help explain why he often seemed invisible. Even if he simply wasn’t very good, Curry has another opportunity to prove himself in 2017. Might as well take the optimistic outlook.

Game Flow And Running Back Opportunity - rotoViz

Blount going to Philadelphia isn’t the death blow to his outlook that it may initially appear to be, even with Darren Sproles siphoning the high-fantasy value receiving work. While they did run 52.3 percent of plays in negative game flow situations compared to the league average 47.2 percent last year, the experience of Carson Wentz, and additions of Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, has to be expected to improve the offense. While the Patriots ran an absurdly low 17.1 percent of plays from negative game flow, Blount doesn’t exactly need to repeat his 18 TD season to return value at his ADP.

Glassboro Native Gets Shot With The Eagles - CBS Philly

“It’s been one of my childhood dreams to actually put on the green jersey. To have that wing on my helmet, it hasn’t really set in yet, but I can’t wait to get the pads on, to actually bang around and compete and actually make the 53 man roster,” Corey said.

New York Jets will reportedly hire Collette Smith as 1st female coach in team history - SB Nation

Collette Smith will become the third female coach in NFL history, according to the New York Daily News. The New York Jets reportedly hired Smith to work with defensive backs during the summer as a preseason intern. “I’m over the top. I’m humbled and I’m proud,” Smith told the New York Daily News. “This could have happened with any NFL team. But it just so happened that it was with my beloved New York Jets. This is bigger because of that. God forbid it would have been with the Patriots. But I still would have done it.”

