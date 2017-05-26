Let's get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Matthews, Wentz Go On A Mission Of Hope - PE.com

Jordan Matthews and Carson Wentz boarded a flight last Friday morning in Miami that was to last just over two hours. But the flight landed them in a destination another world from the life they knew. The quarterback-wide receiver duo embarked on a weekend-long mission to Port-au-Prince, Haiti to serve people who seemed in need of nothing short of a miracle. The country of nearly 11 million people has been ravaged by one natural disaster after another. Hurricanes in 2008 weakened the infrastructure, but an earthquake on January 12, 2010 measuring 7.0 in magnitude devastated Haiti. It is estimated that over 200,000 people lost their lives and another 1.5 million were displaced with this natural disaster. And then again, last fall, another hurricane - Hurricane Matthew - flooded the ravaged nation with water of up to 40 inches in some areas.

Five most impressive players from Eagles OTA practice - BGN

A few playing worth getting excited about.

Eagles rookie DE Derek Barnett trying to widen his pass rush repertoire - PhillyVoice

"I have been trying to improve (my inside moves)," Barnett said after the practice. "With the spin, I’ve been trying to be more patient with it. In college, I was too antsy, and trying to do it too early. I have to make sure I’m more patient with it, selling my up-field move better before I spin. Lane did a good job staying square, so I really have to try to wait until the last minute.

The CB Mystery - Iggles Blitz

Mills has a solid combination of size and athleticism, but he’s not special in any way. He is the kind of player who needs smarts and instincts to help him play well. You can see where having a year of experience under his belt will make a big difference for him. That isn’t to say he will suddenly turn into Troy Vincent this year, but he will have a better understanding of the Eagles scheme and what offenses are doing so he should play at a higher level. The Eagles just need him to be an effective starter.

'Fire lit' under Eagles' Nelson Agholor, who faces a make-or-break season - ESPN

"Do I feel like [I'm fighting for a roster spot]? I feel like I want to be one of the best players on this team," he said, "and that takes care of it right there. I want to be a guy, when you watch him on tape, you're like, 'Yeah, I need him.' It don't matter about a roster spot. The best players play and I want to be one of the best players, and that's what I focus on every day."

Eagles TE Trey Burton begins offseason work with new number and salary jump that shows growing role - Inquirer

When the tight ends went through drills, No. 88 was getting a lot of work – not No. 47. That’s because Trey Burton changed his number this offseason. He now wears one more suited for a tight end. “I got to choose it,” Burton said. “I didn’t get to choose 47.” The number switch is notable because when Burton was assigned No. 47, it was because the team didn’t view him entirely as a tight end. He was considered a running back then, too, and he needed a number that would satisfy both duties. Entering his fourth year in the NFL, the traditional tight end number shows how much his role has grown with the Eagles.

Carson Wentz further asserting himself as Eagles' leader in Year 2 - CSN Philly

"There’s definitely a poise about him," receiver Jordan Matthews said. "You can tell it’s not like last year when he was thrust into the position. He knows his role, he knows he’s the guy, and I think there’s a sense of confidence that comes with that, a sense of poise that he handles extremely well. I’m excited to see what he does this whole offseason and what we’re going to do moving forward."

Let's Stop Pretending To Care When NFL Players Skip OTAs - Deadspin

And yet, every May, without fail, it’s the same thing: Reporters and fans shaming players for not doing something those players ensured was optional, with many of those same reporters and fans working diligently to discern some ulterior motive for any of the absences. True team players would be there, the thinking goes, as though the baseline definition of True Team Player in a cutthroat, $14 billion business were to begin somewhere above and beyond a contractual obligation.

“They Basically Reset My Brain” - The Players Tribune

I was strapped to a stretcher in the back of an ambulance, still in full uniform. Shoulder pads, helmet — everything except for my face mask. The trainers had taken that off while I was still lying on the field in front of 81,000 people at Lambeau. When we got to the hospital, the first room the paramedics took me to was freezing cold and the walls looked all rough and unpainted. This didn’t feel like no hospital. It felt like a morgue.

The Case for Getting Rid of Overtime in the NFL - The MMQB

The league has reduced the extra period from 15 minutes to 10, but in the name of player safety (and strategy), why not just scrap the entire thing? Plus notes on Tom Brady’s undocumented concussion and why Colin Kaepernick still hasn’t signed on with a new team

A rally for Colin Kaepernick at NFL HQ showed how far his voice carries - SB Nation

Many gathered across the country Wednesday in honor of Colin Kaepernick and his stance against police brutality.

