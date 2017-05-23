Let's get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Report: Philly Not Likely To Host 2018 NFL Draft - CBS Philly

There is just a “10 to 20 percent chance” that Philadelphia hosts the 2018 NFL Draft, a source tells 94WIP’s Chris Carlin. “All of the particulars leading up to the draft that made it difficult for the league, to get situated,” Carlin said on Friday’s 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show. “And they’ve got so much demand now to have the draft somewhere else, that they feel like they’re gonna go somewhere else.”

Eagles 2017 UDFA group rated as one of best in the league - BGN

BLG on The 94WIP Morning Show: Carson, Blount & more! - BGNRadio.com

Brandon went on the morning show to discuss the Blount signing and his twitter takedown over the weekend. Also talked about Wentz making the leap and other Eagles notes.

Five players we'll be watching at Eagles OTAs - PhillyVoice

Donnel Pumphrey, RB - Is he a running back, or is he going to be primarily used as a slot receiver? Pumphrey's first full practice with the vets could give us some clues.

WR Mack Hollins And His Rookie Life - PE.com

It is good, very good, to be back in a football routine, Mack Hollins acknowledges. The workdays last for 10 hours, plus private study time back at the hotel, but Hollins is loving every bit of it. He’s been an Eagle for three weeks and change now, and he’s ready for the next test: Organized Team Activities ...

Donnel Pumphrey wants to make NFL little by little - Inquirer

With the exception of high school, college and the pros, no one has ever questioned whether Donnel Pumphrey was big enough to play the game of football. "Oh, yes. I've been doubted at every level," said Pumphrey, who will drag another set of potential doubters around the field at the NovaCare Complex during OTAs this week. Pumphrey started playing the game when he was six years old against cousins who were five years older, and that indoctrination was a good preview for his football challenges later in life. He played in an organized league at eight and had the brief pleasure of being evenly matched.

Eagles OTA storylines: Jeffery in uniform, rotations, awkwardness - CSN Philly

This time last year, Wentz was the Eagles' third-string quarterback, preparing for a redshirt rookie season. Now, he's the not just the starter but the young leader of the team and the face of the franchise. While he was already seemingly in command of the huddle as a rookie, expect him to continue to grow into his leadership role. Sometimes these things just take time. But he is already one of the unquestioned leaders of the team. Also, we'll see if there's any notable difference in his mechanics after working out with QB guru Adam Dedeaux this offseason. The main thing they worked on was footwork. We'll see if it helps limit the number of throws Wentz sails — perhaps his biggest issue as a rookie.

10 Philadelphia Eagles with the most at stake in OTAs, minicamp - PennLive

The Eagles are financial tied to Agholor for another two seasons. But if the former USC star stumbles throughout the offseason, the team could choose to absorb the financial hit and cut him outright.

Eagles post-draft position spotlight: wide receiver - Morning Call

Nelson Agholor: Will likely have one more season to prove himself not to be a total bust after being drafted in the first round in 2015. Claimed toward the end of last season that his poor play was ostensibly the result of a confidence crisis. That was alarming, to say the least. The problem is that he might not get much of a chance to redeem himself because of the projected changes in the depth chart that could severely reduce his offensive snaps.

Odell Beckham a no-show at OTA — reports - Big Blue View

Odell Beckham Jr. was a no-show Monday as the New York Giants held their first of 10 OTAs. It is important to note that the sessions are voluntary, though teams do hope for participation from as many players as possible. NJ.com also reported that Beckham “was not a regular participant” during the first five weeks of the Giants offseason program.

CBS producer believes Tony Romo will be the next John Madden - PFT

CBS is obviously quite excited about the addition of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo to their broadcast booth. The network is so happy to have him that Romo is going to get his first appearance in the booth during this weekend’s PGA Tour stop at the Dean and DeLuca Invitational at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

The NFL might finally be easing up in its War on Fun - SB Nation

According to Peter King of The MMQB, commissioner Roger Goodell, the commanding general in the league’s War on Fun, has been meeting with players throughout the spring to work on easing the celebration penalties. We still don’t know what the new rule(s) will look like, but one change that’s likely coming is that the ball will probably be in play as a prop again without incurring a penalty and a fine.

BLG answers your Eagles questions - BGN Facebook Page

