The Philadelphia Eagles waived/injured two players on Tuesday afternoon, according to an official announcement from the team. Defensive tackle Aziz Shittu and wide receiver Dom Williams are both gone now.

Shittu (knee) and Williams (Achilles) must have suffered injuries during the team’s offseason workout program.

Cutting Williams doesn’t come as a surprise considering the Eagles signed him to a futures contract earlier this offseason.

The Shittu release is a little noteworthy, however, considering he spent the entire 2016 season on Philadelphia’s practice squad. It was thought he might push for a roster spot in 2017, especially with Beau Allen having suffered an injury this offseason. The Eagles drafting Washington defensive tackle Elijah Qualls in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft made Shittu more expendable, however.

These two cuts won’t be the only ones the Eagles make in the next few days. Philadelphia still needs to clear up some roster space before they can officially announce all of their 2017 undrafted free agent signings.

The Eagles’ roster currently stands at 82, which is eight players shy of the 90-man offseason limit. The team reportedly signed at least 11 UDFA players so far. You do the math.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Green Nation for more updates.