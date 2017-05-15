Let's get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL evaluators unfiltered on every team's 2017 draft class - ESPN

"Maybe they feel because they got Rasul Douglas as well, they can maybe get by for a year without Sidney Jones and then two years from now have both," an evaluator said. "[First-round pick] Derek Barnett is limited athletically, but he is a high-motor player who will pair nicely with what they have in Vinny Curry and Brandon Graham. [Jim] Schwartz will do some things to scheme him." San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey was an interesting choice with the second of two fourth-round choices. "Scouts do not like him because he is undersized, but production carries the day," the evaluator said. "He is super productive. He is a finisher. Will he last? I think he will be very much in the image of how New England uses their backs. With where they got him [fourth round], they only need to get four years out of him, just like the Patriots do. He is a perfect fit for a team that knows how they want to use him."

Mel Kiper's undrafted free agent to watch list includes an Eagles signing - PhillyVoice

Tyler Orlosky wasn't just high on Kiper's list of centers. He was also the third-ranked center (behind Pocic and Elflein in all cases) on NFL.com, CBS Sports, FOX Sports, and Sports Illustrated. In fact, PhillyVoice even profiled Orlosky way back in November in our "Grocery Shopping" series, calling him a potential fit for the Eagles in case they chose to move on from long-time starting center Jason Kelce.

Converts - Iggles Blitz

The Eagles are going to move Nate Gerry from SS to OLB. This will be a challenge for Gerry and the team, but it can work. The first thing you have to look for is skill set. Thomas Davis played S at Georgia, but moved to LB in the NFL. I had no doubt that he would succeed. Davis might be the most physical college player I’ve ever seen. Playing in traffic and having to deal with blockers wasn’t going to be an issue for him. If anything, those poor guys were the ones who were going to have the problem. Davis has thrived at LB in the NFL.

Is Pumphrey A Home Run Hitter? - PE.com

Donnel Pumphrey doesn’t take “no” for an answer. He has been told “since Pop Warner days” that he is too small to play running back. An FBS-record 6,405 rushing yards and 67 touchdowns later in four seasons at San Diego State, Pumphrey is in the NFL with the Eagles, looking to make his mark in the offense ...

Safety tries out for 2019 Eagles - Daily News

THE 20 TRYOUT players who took part in the Eagles' rookie camp over the weekend all face uncertain futures, but Weston Steelhammer is pretty sure he knows what he'll be doing this football season. Steelhammer, a safety from the Air Force Academy, will graduate May 24, will spend the summer on leave, and then Lt. Steelhammer will report to a base in San Antonio, Texas, where he will work in logistics and contracts.

The Bills Begin ... Again - The MMQB

I think I love the Sidney Jones pick by the Eagles. Jones is the physical cover corner from Washington drafted by the Eagles with the 43rd overall pick (and the Eagle fans at the draft impressed me with their wild cheering for the pick) … despite tearing his Achilles at his pro day March 11. Such an injury is probably a six-month rehab and recovery, at least, meaning Jones might be able to play early in the season. The Eagles aren’t putting any pressure on Jones. But my view is even if he couldn’t play at all (or well) this year, this is a good value pick for the long term. Jones is only 20, and he would likely have gone between 10 and 17 in the first round had he not been hurt.

Howie Roseman actually taking advice from Joe Douglas is a promising sign for Eagles - NJ.com

Roseman, in a shocking turn of events, is listening to Douglas -- and his decision to do so might be one of the top reasons Eagles' fans can talk themselves into feeling optimistic about the future.

Do any undrafted rookies have a chance to make Eagles this year? - Morning Call

So why accept the Eagles' offer? "The coaches, the offense, the city, the fan love," Ward said. "They have a good fan base. I feel like I can fit in and really help them." Still, when looking at the Eagles' receiver depth, the best Ward can realistically hope for, barring some unexpected developments, is another team giving him a chance after seeing him perform in the preseason.

Tom Brady is breaking mirrors and walking under ladders to prove he can’t be cursed - SB Nation

Take it easy, Tom. You’re tempting fate a little too much.

Cowboys submit bid to host 2018 draft - PFT

Former Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson won’t be booed at the 2018 draft, if the Cowboys get their wish.

The 2017 Lottery Party: The Process Is Dead! Long Live The Process! - RTRS

See you there on Tuesday!

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Radio Facebook: Click here to like our page

BGN Radio Patreon: Support the show!

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton