The Philadelphia Eagles have waived/injured quarterback Jerod Evans, who suffered a foot injury at this week’s rookie minicamp. In a corresponding move, the Eagles signed offensive tackle Victor Salako to fill their vacant roster spot.

Evans signed with the team as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft. It was thought he could potentially push for the No. 3 quarterback job behind starter Carson Wentz and backup Nick Foles, but that won’t happen now. Good news for Matt McGloin, although the Eagles might not keep three quarterbacks on the final 53-man roster.

As for Salako, he was one of 20 tryout players to participate in Philadelphia’s rookie minicamp. The redshirt senior attended Oklahoma State and measures in at 6-6, 335 pounds. Here’s a scouting report via NFL.com.

Strengths: Possesses a massive frame with good length to get into defenders. Plays with decent strength in his hands. Able to land a punch and latch on early in the rep. Frame provides him natural power to generate some early movement. Finds his way back inside against counter moves in pass protection. Utilized controlled approach to his target in run game. Weaknesses: Straight-legged blocker with poor knee bend and overall leg stiffness. Plays out of an unorthodox pre-snap stance and pops straight up. Less a kick-slide that sluggish shuffle in pass sets. Allows defenders to live under his pads and gives initial ground against bull-rushers. Very narrow base as a run blocker and struggles to stay connected to his blocks. Balance is poor. Bottom Line: Two-year starter at left tackle who utilizes his size and frame to compensate for his athletic deficiencies. Stiffness in lower half prevents him from playing with good balance and leverage in both running and pass blocking. While he has the size that will intrigue teams, his lack of functional athleticism could make it tough to find a long-term fit on the next level.

Salako will likely be a long shot to make the team, but he’ll compete for a spot on the roster or practice squad this summer.