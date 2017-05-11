The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms with a total of 10 undrafted free agents following the 2017 NFL Draft. Bleeding Green Nation has already been tracking these signings in our UDFA tracker, but now the Eagles are officially confirming the following names. Prospect rankings provided by CBS Sports. (Format: Position | School | Overall Rank | Position Rank)

C Tyler Orlosky, West Virginia, 95th, 3rd

RB Corey Clement, Wisconsin, 196th, 18th

DT Charles Walker, Oklahoma, 225th, 22nd

QB Jerod Evans, Virginia Tech, 232nd, 12th

DL Winston Craig, Richmond, 324th, 29th

P Cameron Johnston, Ohio State, 376th, 4th

S Randall Goforth, UCLA, 402nd, 20nd

QB/WR Greg Ward, Houston, 633rd, 72nd

CB Jomal Wiltz, Iowa State, unranked

S Tre’ Sullivan, Shepherd, unranked

Two UDFA players that the Eagles reportedly signed but don’t appear on this list: Shepherd tight end Billy Brown and Indiana linebacker Marcus Oliver. Looks like they won’t be joining the team after all.

BGN will have detailed scouting reports on these UDFA signings later. Stay tuned for more updates on that.

In the meantime, the Eagles’ roster now stands at 89 players. That’s one player shy of the offseason 90-man limit.

These UDFA players will attend Philadelphia’s minicamp this weekend. The Eagles’ eight draft picks will also be in attendance. So will a list of tryout players.