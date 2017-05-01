In honor of SBNation.com’s new and refreshed look, all NFL team blogs on the network are taking a look into the future. Here’s a guess at what the Philadelphia Eagles will look like in five years.

1 - Carson Wentz will still be the Eagles’ starting quarterback

Not a very bold prediction, no, but it’s not something to be taken for granted. The Eagles haven’t had real stability at the quarterback position since the days of Donovan McNabb. Wentz was far from perfect in his rookie season but he did show serious franchise quarterback potential. He should be Philadelphia’s starter for a very long time moving forward.

2 - Howie Roseman will still be around but Joe Douglas will not

I won’t be convinced Roseman will ever be gone until I see it happen first. He’s still around despite the fact the Eagles are 56-56 with not a single playoff win since he took over in 2010. The expected success of Wentz, as seen in my first prediction, will be enough to keep Roseman around.

So what about Douglas? I think some team offers him a real general manager job where he has final say on personnel matters. I can’t imagine he’ll want to play second-fiddle to Roseman forever.

3 - Doug Pederson won’t be the Eagles’ head coach

I actually think Pederson had a decent first season, but he still has a lot to prove. The feeling here is the Eagles might eventually look to upgrade on Pederson if/when a bigger name candidate becomes available. In the past we’ve heard that the Eagles really wanted John Harbaugh or Sean Payton. It seems like the Eagles “settled” on Pederson last year.

The Jim Schwartz factor is worth considering here. Maybe the Eagles would promote him to head coach. I don’t think they want to lose him. He seems to have a ton of influence on the defensive side of the ball, whereas Pederson’s influence on offensive personnel is less clear. It’s also possible Schwartz earns a head coaching job elsewhere, which we thought was possible early on until the Eagles’ defense regressed.

4 - Brian Dawkins will have an increased role in the organization

The Eagles brought Dawkins back last offseason to join the team’s front office. His current position is “executive / football operations.” In five years from now, he’ll hold a more prominent front office position. Maybe he’s Douglas’ replacement as the new vice president of player personnel. Or something like that. Maybe he’ll replace Roseman outright as general manager in the even more distant future.

5 - The Eagles will win a playoff game

I don’t know if they’ll win more than one, but I’ll say they’ll win their first playoff game since 2008. It would be pretty sad if this prediction doesn’t come true. That would mean the Eagles hadn’t won in the post-season for 14 years!

Let us know which prediction you think has the best chance of coming true by voting in the poll below.