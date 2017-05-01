Let's get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2017 NFL Draft: Tyler Orlosky headlines the 10 best undrafted players - CBS Sports

1. Tyler Orlosky, OC, West Virginia: Although not a rangy mover, Orlosky competes with physical hands and the tenacious mentality to tie up defenders at the line of scrimmage. If he can improve his sink and mirror skills in space, Orlosky has the brute power and protection awareness to win a starting role and make all the line calls in the NFL.

Eagles tried to trade up for Dalvin Cook, report says - BGN

Too bad they didn’t try hard enough.

Eagles would be wise to shut rookie CB Sidney Jones down for the entirety of the 2017 season - PhillyVoice

Jones' rookie contract will be a four-year deal that is already pre-determined by his draft slot. Under normal circumstances, he would be an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of those four seasons. However, if he were to miss the entirety of the 2017 season, that would not count as an "Accrued Season," thus making him a restricted free agent at the end of his contract.

Sunday Draft Review - Iggles Blitz

Barnett can come in and challenge for a starting role right away. We know Brandon Graham will have one spot. Chris Long, Vinny Curry and Barnett will battle for the other spot. Barnett is young, but played a lot of football in his 3 years at Tennessee. He was highly productive. He is not a developmental pick (like Alex McCalister last year or Gerry this year). Barnett doesn’t have to change his body or his position. He’s coming here to contribute right away, whether as a starter or role player. He will get as much playing time as he earns. Or as little.

A Letter To CB Jones Starts A Friendship - PE.com

he way Anthony Patch vividly remembers it, Sidney Jones was on the last drill of a March 11 Pro Day workout at the University of Washington that was, Patch says now, “such a good workout” and everything changed in an instant. Jones crumbled to the ground turning up the field coming out of a backpedal and everyone knew it was awful: a torn Achilles tendon and a football career suddenly turned upside down. “All of the air came out of the building,” said Patch, the Eagles’ director of college scouting, among the 50 or so NFL scouts in attendance. “I felt awful for the kid.”

Film Breakdown – Eagles WR Shelton Gibson - Philly Football Talk

When the Philadelphia Eagles selected Shelton Gibson I could not help but run across my house in excitement. Gibson was one of my favorite players in this class because of the versatility and athleticism he brings on the field. It was obvious that the Eagles were interested in Gibson after a report came out that management gave Carson Wentz some film of Shelton Gibson to watch and study. Gibson could step in and make an immediate impact on this team, which I expect him to do. After a disappointing 40-yard dash at the combine, Gibson went from a projected 3rd round pick to more of a day three selection which I am sure was music to Joe Douglas’ ears. At the West Virginia pro day he improved his 40 time to a 4.39 which is more like what we expected.

Eagles' plethora of wide receivers sets up 'great' competition to make roster - CSN Philly

Out of the whole group, Jeffery is the only lock. Jordan Matthews has been unspectacular but steady but is due to become a free agent after the 2017 season, so it's not inconceivable the Eagles could trade him. Nelson Agholor, the 2015 first-round pick, could be expendable, although he would count about $2 million more against the cap if the Eagles release him ($4.684 million) as opposed to keeping him ($2.557 million). Dorial Green-Beckham, a second-round pick of the Titans just two years ago, failed to produce last year, and it's hard to imagine the Eagles finding him a roster spot. Even without DGB, the once-thin wideout depth chart now includes Matthews, Jeffery, Agholor, Smith, Hollins and Gibson. That's six. And most teams don't keep six.

Washington's Elijah Qualls survived 'pitbull block,' family turmoil in pursuit of NFL - ESPN

Qualls remembers being excited when he made plans with his friends before that tragic weekend in 2010. It wasn't a special occasion or anything. They would just go to the park, hang out, crack jokes, flirt with girls. Qualls was a high school sophomore living in the Oak Park section of Sacramento, California. For some reason, Qualls can't remember why, plans changed. He decided to stay home that night. It might have been the most meaningful decision of his life. He later found out three of his friends had been shot and killed.

Mack Hollins: The Perfect Day 3 Pick - NDT Scouting

His special teams ability should not go overlooked either. Often day 3 players will be asked to contribute on special teams. It’s an easy way to stand out for a player to earn a roster spot. Rarely are the guys who cover kicks 6’4” with elite speed. Special teams coaches will be salivating over the possibility of getting him on their team. The below play gives you an idea of the kind of player he is on special teams. He isn’t just a great athlete, but has a high football IQ.

Eagles are building for future - with or without Doug Pederson - Inquirer

Consider the perspective from which owner Jeffrey Lurie, Roseman, and Douglas might be viewing Pederson: He calls the plays. He has a prospective franchise quarterback in Wentz. The front office spent top-of-the-market money for skill-position weapons. If Wentz doesn't improve significantly, if he stagnates or regresses, if the offense is a reason the Eagles stumble to another 7-9 season or worse, if a more accomplished head-coaching candidate becomes available, why would the Eagles remain committed to Pederson? They'll have Wentz and, maybe, some promising young players around him. They'll still have most of their defense in place. They'll just upgrade at the most obvious place. They'll find a head coach who they'll actually let in front of the curtain, instead of keeping him away from it altogether.

‘Ready to Be a 49er?’ Inside San Francisco’s Draft Room - The MMQB

The room was calm. After the pick, the football staff went down to the cafeteria to eat dinner. Marathe still seemed ebullient from the night before. He joked about doing deals with Eagles executive VP Howie Roseman, who is notoriously tough in his trade requests in the GM community. Marathe caught immense crap from the public and the media in recent years as part of the York team, even though he had precious little to do except negotiate contracts with coaches Jim Harbaugh, Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly. Now, in a day and a half of this draft, the tide has turned.

The Future of Football - SB Nation

Football as we know it is done, because the lawyers are here. When the lawyers arrive, things as you know them are over. After making an initial beachhead with concussion lawsuits in the NFL, The Lawyers (capital letters necessary) are pushing inland and making great, great gains. There are lawsuits against helmet manufacturers, against the NFL, the NCAA … anyone with a finger on the game at this point, in the year 2017, will be liable for the game’s excesses, violences, and lasting damage.

...

