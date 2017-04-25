Let's get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Dream 2017 NFL draft scenarios for every team - ESPN

They get their choice of pass-catchers. Yes, I know I used this one already for Buffalo. Yes, I know the Eagles need a cornerback, too. No, I wouldn't consider it a bad move for them to draft Leonard Fournette or Christian McCaffrey here. But their dream scenario is to be able to select the best wide receiver in this draft, whoever they believe that is. If you think Alshon Jeffery is the long-term answer, you haven't been following him and his injury history very closely. There's a reason the Eagles were able to get Jeffery on a one-year deal. Mike Williams feels like a pick to make Carson Wentz's dreams come true

List of every 2017 NFL Draft prospect the Eagles have shown interest in - BGN

Eagles-only mock draft: Final edition - PhillyVoice

So if Allen is so good, why might he be available at 14? Some teams will be concerned that there were so many good players around him in Alabama's defense that it was difficult for opposing offenses to key on him. Star defenders at other schools don't get that same benefit. The bigger concern, however, is that Allen has an arthritic shoulder, which has caused teams to lower his draft grade.

Sources: Joe Mixon still on Eagles' draft board - NJ.com

Less than a week away from the start of the 2017 NFL Draft, Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon is still on the Eagles' draft board, according to two people familiar with the situation who requested anonymity have informed NJ Advance Media. Not only do the Eagles still have Mixon -- who was video taped punching a woman in 2014 -- on their board, but they are very interested in him, have been doing extensive research into him off-the-field and would be willing to draft him.

Eagles Need To Draft Best Available Player - CBS Philly

Here’s a suggestion: Take the best player on the board that’s available, regardless of position. For example, if Alabama tight end O.J. Howard somehow drops to 14, the Eagles would be foolish not to take a good look. The same goes for Foster, Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams or Tennessee defensive end/outside Derek Barnett.

Mock Draft Monday - Iggles Blitz

I would love to have a terrific DB fall to 14, but I just don’t see that happening. Don’t worry, the Eagles end up getting some good DBs. I had them add a pair of CBs and a good S. I hope the team adds a group like that. The secondary doesn’t need one player to get fixed. That area needs an injection of talent. Add 3 or even 4 guys. That has been a weakness for too long.

Eagles must tackle some offensive needs in draft - Daily News

My understanding is that the Eagles aren't TOO spooked over John Ross' repeated medical issues. I think they'd sure love to have a guy like that, with 4.22 speed and elite hands. First round might be their only chance to draft a real difference-making wideout this year; unlike cornerback, which the Eagles also really, really need, I don't think the wide receiver class offers tremendous depth. First or second round seems likely. If not Ross, Corey Davis, if he's there at 14? Zay Jones in the second, if he lasts until 43rd? Cooper Kupp at 43rd or 99th? It's unlikely Mike Williams will last until 14. If somehow he did and the Eagles took him, that might hasten the departure of Jordan Matthews, heading into a contract year.

How Much Can Draft Help This Defense? - PE.com

By the end of this week, the Eagles are going to have a much different perspective on the 2017 roster. They’re going to add pieces they hope will make an immediate impact. And while the offense has been upgraded in free agency, the defense still has some areas to improve ...

Roob's 25 Random Points: NFL draft edition - CSN Philly

Sometimes I feel like people are underestimating the Eagles' defense. Let's not forget they ranked 12th in the NFL last year, held quarterbacks to the fifth-lowest completion percentage in the NFL, allowed the fifth-fewest first downs, allowed the eighth-fewest touchdowns and ranked third in the red zone. All this under a first-year defensive coordinator and rookie head coach. Now, they also ranked last in the NFL allowing big plays. Which is why they're focusing on corner and pass rush. But they have tools to work with. It's not a total rebuild at all. They underachieved up front last year, but they're still solid on the defensive line, linebacker and safety. If they figure cornerback out, there's absolutely no reason this can't be a top-10 defense in 2017.

NFL Draft: The intriguing prospect from each FBS program who could go undrafted - CBS

Everyone knows about the nation's top pro prospects, but below is a team-by-team look at one prospect from each of the 128 FBS programs who isn't expected to be drafted but has a good chance to keep his professional dream going. Although they might not hear their names called on draft weekend, these prospects have a realistic chance to make a NFL roster as undrafted free agents.

Corey Davis says he’s close to 100 percent after ankle surgery - PFT

Davis said at the Scouting Combine in early March that he was confident he would be “good by minicamp” and he offered another update recently. Davis told Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com that he expects to be 100 percent in a “few weeks,” which would allow him to get some work in with his new team ahead of training camp this summer. We’ll find out how much the injury impacted Davis’ draft standing later this week. He visited with the Ravens, Browns, Eagles and Titans, all of whom are thought to be good bets to add a receiver before the draft is out.

Northwestern St DB Adam Jones is one to watch on day 3 - EaglesWire

While most of the attention is paid to the first round of the NFL Draft, the teams that are able to hit in the later rounds are the ones that yield the best draft classes. Every year there are late round sleepers that come into the league and have an impact as a rookie. At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Northwestern State defensive back Adam Jones is a player that teams should keep an eye on when day three of the draft rolls around.

Jared Goff and Carson Wentz have a lot at stake in the 2017 NFL draft - SB Nation

Brandon Lee Gowton of BGN believes the Eagles won’t got running back at No. 14 but could at No. 43, with Alvin Kamara of Tennessee. Even if they didn’t draft a running back that early, ESPN suggests that they target Jeremy McNichols out of Boise State. The team also has the permission of owner Jeffrey Lurie to draft Oklahoma’s Joe Mixon. In 2014, Mixon punched a woman in the face, a video of which was released to the public. Mel Kiper has also mocked Curtis Samuel, Ohio State’s H-back and biggest playmaker from 2016 to the Eagles. Samuel can play in many formations on offense, and is dangerous with the ball in his hands.

