Which position will the Eagles pick first?

The 2017 NFL Draft is only a few days away so I thought it would be fun to see what everyone thinks the Eagles are going to do with their first round selection. Today's poll focuses on "What position will the Eagles pick first?" while tomorrow's poll will focus more specifically on individual players at that leading position.

Here’s a look at the positions the Eagles have been showing the most interest in.

24 WR

23 RB

20 CB

19 DE

18 OT

17 LB

15 DT

Those just so happen to line up with some of the Eagles’ biggest needs. And sitting there at No. 14, there are quite a few options the Eagles could consider. Here's how I see each position.

Wide Receiver

Receiver isn’t necessarily an immediate need for the Eagles. If the season started today, Philadelphia would have Alshon Jeffrey, Torrey Smith, and Jordan Matthews as their main three players. No one is mistaking that for the best corps in the league, but it’s certainly an upgrade over last year. Still, the Eagles need more help at this spot. Jeffrey is on a one-year deal (though he can be franchise tagged) and Smith has no guaranteed money in his contract after this season. Matthews could potentially be traded and even if he stays he’ll be a free agent after the year. The Eagles told Carson Wentz to study wide receiver prospects for a reason.

Running back

The Eagles haven’t drafted a running back in the first round in over 31 years. Is this the year they break that streak? I wouldn’t really count on it, but there’s no question it’s a big position of need. Wentz needs someone who can take the pressure off him in the running game. A new pass-catcher out of the backfield would be a nice gift to him as well.

Cornerback

You’re probably yelling at me through your screen to tell me that I didn’t mention this position sooner. Corner is the most obvious need on Philadelphia’s roster. They Eagles don’t have any sure-fire starters there if the season began today. Maybe Jalen Mills can be a reliable option on the outside, but he’s far from a sure thing at this point in his career. It’s a guarantee that Philadelphia will draft at least one (if not multiple) cornerbacks in this class. But do they go with a defensive back as soon as round one? Or do they wait until later on?

Defensive end

Some people might say defensive end isn’t really a need for the Eagles. I disagree. Chris Long is 32, Brandon Graham is 29, and Vinny Curry will be 29 soon. Long could easily be gone next offseason and Curry still hasn’t proved he’s a starter at this point in his career. So it’s not crazy to suggest any defensive end the Eagles take could be a full-time starter as soon as next season. They’d likely be a rotational player until then. Fans are going to want more instant impact than that, but keep in mind the Eagles have talked about not being “one player away.” Patience is a virtue. Oh and allow me to remind you for the billionth time that Philadelphia is rumored to be targeting a pass rusher in the first.

Offensive tackle

Much to the surprise of many, Joe Douglas said he actually likes the offensive line talent in this year’s class. The Eagles will eventually need to find a replacement for Lane Johnson at right tackle when he likely moves over to the left side after Jason Peters is done playing. Maybe Halapoulivaatai Vaitai can be that guy, but the Eagles could look to hedge their bet on him by drafting one early this year.

Linebacker

Can’t really see the Eagles going this direction in the first round, though the position is a future need. Nigel Bradham is a free agent after this year and Mychal Kendricks is expected to be traded at some point.

Defensive tackle

This was looking like a big position of need until the Eagles traded for Timmy Jernigan. But Jernigan is on a one-year deal and the injured Beau Allen will also be up after this season. So the Eagles will have to be thinking about the future of this spot as well.

Tight end

O.J. Howard? I’d be surprised.

Other

Anything I missed?

So I ask you again: which position will the Eagles pick first? Vote below.