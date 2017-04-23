Let's get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Mike Mayock: Eagles should weigh Gareon Conley vs. offense at 14 - CSN Philly

“So I look at it this way, if Conley's on the board at 14, you have to compare him to the best playmaker on offense on your board," Mayock said. "Because I'm not convinced the Eagles should go defense, to be honest with you. If Conley's not there, I think you want to go get your corner in the second or third round and I think they need two corners. But my perspective is, you drafted Carson Wentz. You better support him. You signed two wideouts in free agency (Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith) who are both effectively one-year contracts. Your slot receiver, (Jordan) Matthews is in the final year of his deal. (Brent) Celek, the tight end, is 32 years old.”

Which prospects have you changed your minds on? - BGN

A special bonus edition of BGN Radio as originally aired on SportsRadio 94WIP.

A year ago the Eagles correctly diagnosed a less appealing 2017 quarterback class - PhillyVoice

A week before the 2017 NFL Draft, most draft experts agree that taking a quarterback in the first half of the first round would be a reach, although it's generally accepted that reaching for quarterbacks is often a necessity. Some experts believe that no quarterbacks are worth drafting in the first round at all this year. Former Eagles quarterback and current ESPN analyst Ron Jaworski, for example, is among them.

Draft Talk – Mixon Up and Moving Down - Iggles Blitz

My guess is that Mixon gets taken before the Eagles even have a shot at him. The Eagles have pick 43. Cincy is 41 and the Saints are 42. Both could use a RB and both have shown a willingness to roll the dice on character. Mixon could get taken before that even. I wouldn’t spend too much time getting fired up if you are anti-Mixon. Still, it will be interesting to see what happens if he is on the board when the Eagles pick. Mixon would be an excellent fit for the offense and Eagles management saw the impact that Ezekiel Elliott had on Dallas last year. That’s not to say Mixon would do the same thing for the Eagles, but his impact could be enough that the reward is worth taking the risk.

Brian Westbrook: Eagles shouldn't pick Christian McCaffrey at No. 14 - ESPN

A vote against Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey almost comes off like a vote against himself, which is part of the reason why Brian Westbrook's firm "no" on the idea of drafting McCaffrey in the first round is so interesting. “I think the kid is going to be a good player, I just don’t know if I would draft him at 14 [when the Philadelphia Eagles pick]. Matter of fact, I wouldn’t draft him at 14,” Westbrook said during a phone conversation with ESPN.

What Is Eagles' Plan For First Round? - PE.com

It seems very unlikely that the Eagles are going to move up in the first round. The Eagles want to maximize their eight selections. If anything, they are probably more likely to move down in the first round – and in the rounds thereafter – to acquire more picks.

Howie Roseman was replaced by Chip Kelly for the 2015 Eagles draft, and the team stumbled - Inquirer

There would be no future Eagles drafts, of course, for Kelly. The 2015 version would be his only as de facto general manager and his last as coach. It's still too early to come to any conclusion about the class, but for the most part, the group, especially Agholor, hasn't delivered enough after two seasons. In some ways, the draft was doomed from the start. Roseman and Gamble had spent months scouting college players and crafting the draft board in its early stages. But when Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie gave Roseman consent to fire Gamble, and in turn, upended the front office, he disrupted a yearlong process.

NFL Draft 2017: How scouts rank the top 10 defensive linemen - NJ.com

Charles Harris: "Is he rising up draft boards? He's not rising up ours. He is what he is, a raw, athletic, pass rusher, who needs to get a lot stronger to be an every-down guy.''..."He's strictly a pass rusher. Could be a 3-4 stand-up, but you don't want him dropping into coverage; he has to go downhill.''...“He’s athletic, physical, tough and can rush the passer like those other Missouri guys. Reminds me a little bit of (Seahawks) Cliff Avril.''... “This is the kind of guy that gets you fired. Physically soft. Does not play strong. Once they get their hands on him it’s over. He’s a finesse rusher. I could see where you could be excited about the guy but I’d be afraid to draft him (in first round).''

Who do you think makes up the Eagles' dream draft? - Press of AC

FOURTH ROUND - Sonny Jurgenson, QB, Duke (1957) - Jurgensen spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Eagles (1957-63) and led them to the 1960 championship before getting traded to Washington in 1964. Another member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

NFL Draft: Every team’s worst pick in the last 5 years - SB Nation

Smith, a former quarterback who converted to defense while at the University of Louisville, was a force in college. He was a shadow of his college self after being drafted by Philadelphia with the 26th overall pick in 2014. Smith has zero starts for the Eagles over three seasons and has contributed just four sacks.

