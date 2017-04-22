Let's get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

The idea, says head coach Doug Pederson, is to foster camaraderie, provide some reminders about what the Philadelphia Eagles are all about, and give players a moment to think about the daily mission when they are in the NovaCare Complex. With that, the Eagles players walked into the building to open the offseason conditioning program on Monday and were greeted with a stunning graphics upgrade in the players’ area of the building. From the time they walk through the players’ entrance and get to their lockers, the team will notice the dramatic change, one that includes sweeping graphics with inspirational phrases from history, bold images from great franchise moments of the past, and a game and recreation area that is second to none.

I think it would make a lot of sense, as we noted in depth at the beginning of March. Matthews has good numbers over the first three seasons of his career, but in a way, those numbers almost kind of work against the possibility of him staying an Eagle past 2017 because he's going to expect more money than what he's worth. I would be surprised if the Eagles retain him in 2018 and beyond. If you can get something for him now, like, say, a third-round pick, it might be wise to take it before you lose him for nothing next offseason. But I don't think you force it.

It was always about what Howie wanted. It was always about doing it Howie's way with no room for compromise. It was always about Howie and nobody else. It didn't work. And Howie Roseman knew that if he was going to continue in his dream job running the Eagles' personnel department, things had to change. And they have changed. Roseman is now in his second year as the Eagles' executive vice president of football operations after five years as general manager and one year in exile while Chip Kelly called the shots. He's working with Joe Douglas these days, and Roseman sounds genuinely humbled when he talks about compromise and collaboration -- two things he was admittedly terrible at in his first go-round running the show.

At times during the three-day marathon telecast of the NFL draft, Mike Mayock will discuss Temple linebacker Haason Reddick's Camden roots, or he'll tell the story of how Villanova's Tanoh Kpassagnon was discovered at Wissahickon High School. Whenever he says "league," it will sound like "lig." If he asks for "wooder," only someone from the Philadelphia area might understand. And when the draft is finished, he won't hail a taxi to the airport but instead drive back to a home in Wayne.c

The Eagles closed out the season with a home game against Dallas, which proved to be Tony Romo's last appearance in the NFL. Dak Prescott is the man now, and he and Wentz will be judged side-by-side for years to come. Record: 9-7

The civil lawsuit against former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon has been settled out of court, Mixon and Amelia Molitor said in a joint statement Friday. Mixon punched Molitor in a restaurant near the OU campus in 2014 and Molitor filed the civil lawsuit last summer. The terms of the settlement are confidential.

With Mixon, a coach doesn’t have to choose between a traditional three-down back or a pass-catching back. Why do that when you have both? The playbook is effectively expanded, making it tough on the defense to scheme around.

From April 27 to 29, the NFL 2017 Draft will take over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and construction is already underway. As the NFL is putting together their game plan, SEPTA has put together theirs as well.

Malik McDowell is a very interesting prospect if for no other reason than — and this happens sometimes when you're breaking down a guy's film — it was apparent a game or two into watching his tape that he was playing out of position at Michigan State. Which isn't an excuse, it just ... is. You don't normally put a guy who is 6'6, almost 300 pounds and with arms that are almost 35 inches long inside.

