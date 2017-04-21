Let's get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Zach Ertz on Christian McCaffrey: 'He's kind of Darren Sproles 2.0' - CSN Philly

Zach Ertz and Christian McCaffrey were never teammates at Stanford. But the Eagles' tight end knows plenty about the dynamic running back. "The guy is a stud," Ertz said Thursday. McCaffrey is a projected first-round pick in the upcoming draft, which begins next Thursday. And the versatile back, who put up huge numbers at Stanford in the last two years, could be a possibility for the Eagles at 14. And with 2017 being Darren Sproles' last season in the NFL, McCaffrey could be a pretty good replacement. "We kind of joke around, back in San Diego, that he's kind of Darren Sproles 2.0, just a little taller," Ertz said. "But he's so explosive. He's a great player and he's a great person as well.”

Philadelphia Eagles Schedule 2017: Game-by-game record predictions - BGN

Eagles going undefeated this year.

Howie Roseman explains Eagles' trade-up and trade-back philosophies - PhillyVoice

"You get into these situations where it's pretty clear cut when you have a draft board, you're picking at 14, you have a list of guys that you have graded as worth going at 14," he said. "If you have a bunch of those guys that are available when you pick, you entertain trade-down offers, far enough that you can still get one of those top guys. If you don't have 14 guys, you see if there's an opportunity to move up.

Busy Day - Iggles Blitz

A horrible postseason continues for Foster. He got kicked out of the Combine for berating a hospital worker. He then didn’t handle the fallout from that situation very well. Foster still has some issues with his shoulders. His interviews with teams have reportedly not been ideal. Now he fails a drug test. He is not worth pick 14. Good player, but not as good as the hype. Foster might be a terrific NFL player, but he isn’t showing the league that he can handle his business right now. I think he will slide. Does that mean to the late 1st? Does that mean the 2nd round? Further?

Joe Mixon still on Eagles' draft radar? Don't rule it out - Inquirer

Only Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, among NFL decision makers, has publicly said that the 20-year-old tailback was still on his team's board. There have been reports that the Eagles are also among the teams that have owner backing to still consider Mixon, and two sources familiar with the team's draft plans confirmed those accounts to the Inquirer.

Wrong time, wrong place for Eagles and Joe Mixon - ESPN

The answer to the question was staring right back at Philadelphia Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman. With Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon the topic of conversation during a pre-draft media gathering, Roseman was asked if the Eagles are uniquely qualified to handle the public relations backlash that comes with bringing in a controversial player. They were the ones, after all, who took a chance on Michael Vick following his release from prison.

On An Unusual Schedule, News And Notes - PE.com

At first glance, the 2017 schedule is one of the most unusual the Eagles have ever been given. They open with road games at Washington and Kansas City, play four of their first six away from Lincoln Financial Field, and later in the season have a killer three weeks at Seattle, at Los Angeles Rams, and at the New York Giants ...

The 10 freakiest athletes in this year’s draft class - PFF

Up until now we’ve dealt solely with explosive numbers like jumps and sprints. It’s the change-of-direction drills, though, where King is literally the king. The Washington corner back had the quickest 3-cone (6.56 seconds) and short shuttle (3.89 seconds) of any player at the combine. That’s bananas for a 6-3, 200-pound corner.

Who’s Your JaMarcus Russell? - The Ringer

NFL scouts and former front-office members recount their biggest draft misses.

The Patriots’ visit to the White House was always going to be wack - SB Nation

With so many players opting out, the Patriots’ visit with Donald Trump felt weird before it even began.

Los Angeles hosting simultaneous NFL games three times - PFT

On December 10, the Rams host the Philadelphia Eagles in a 1:25 p.m. PT kickoff while the Chargers play at 1:05 against the Redskins. Both teams finish the regular season at home in Week 17 on December 31 as well. The Rams host the San Francisco 49ers with the Chargers playing the Oakland Raiders. Both games kickoff at 1:25 p.m.

