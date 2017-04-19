Let's get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL Draft Analyst: Christian McCaffrey ‘Best Route Runner’ - CBS Philly

Corey Davis, Mike Williams, John Ross, O.J. Howard. There are plenty of amazing pass catchers in this year’s NFL Draft. But who is the best route runner? According to NFL Network draft analyst Charles Davis, the answer is a running back. “I think he’s the best route runner in the draft and I include all wide receivers, tight ends, H-backs, whatever you wanna pick,” Davis told Joe DeCamara and former Eagles fullback Jon Ritchie on Monday’s 94WIP Midday Show.

ESPN projects what an Eagles trade down could look like - BGN

How do you feel about this scenario? Vote in the poll.

Bonus: BLG think the Eagles are going with a pass rusher at 14 - BGNRadio.com

Brandon Lee Gowton joined Jon Marks on SportsRadio 94WIP to discuss who the Eagles might take in the first round. BLG explains why he thinks Derek Barnett or Charles Harris will be the pick at No. 14. Also: thoughts on Christian McCaffrey and more!

Christian McCaffrey Is the Top Running Back in This Year's NFL Draft - numberFire

For the most part, McCaffrey wins the measurables and production game. Other backs may have a more attractive overall profile, especially if you're looking for an early-down bruiser. In that case, maybe Leonard Fournette is who you'd rank first, or possibly even D'Onta Foreman. But a huge piece to all of this is that McCaffrey gives you what matters in today's NFL: receiving. It's safe to assume that McCaffrey is one of the best (without getting into it, he's the best) pass-catching backs in this class. Among the backs, he was first in reception market share, first in receiving yards market share, and second in yards per game (behind Alvin Kamara, who doesn't have close to the rushing profile) this past year. He's good at catching footballs. How important is that, though? In short: very.

Philadelphia Eagles 101-man 2017 NFL Draft board - PhillyVoice

Missouri has produced a lot of defensive linemen and/or edge rushers over the last six years, including three first round picks and two second round picks. They're likely to have another very high pick in the 2017 NFL Draft in Harris. Harris' stats over his three-year career at Missouri aren't great, but his skills are. Harris has an outstanding burst off the snap, a great spin move (both ways), he hustles, he isn't fooled by misdirection, and he has counter moves if his initial pass rush move doesn't work. I can see Harris doing a lot of damage in a wide-nine alignment. On the downside, Harris' Combine performance was dreadful, which is a red flag.

More on Harris - Iggles Blitz

The poor showing by Harris in Indy made people think he would go late 1st or early 2nd. Prior to that, he was considered a solid 1st round pick. When Harris originally declared for the draft, Todd McShay had him ranked as the 11th overall prospect. Several other key sites had him in the 16 to 32 range. Back in mid-January, Daniel Jeremiah had him going 19th overall to the Bucs in a mock draft. This isn’t some mid-round guy you’ve never heard of being talked about going early. Harris had an outstanding career and he’s been highly thought of by coaches and scouts all along. At his worst, Harris wasn’t going to fall out of the Top 45. He’s just too explosive for that.

Eagle Eye: A Mock Draft Pick Off The Edge - PE.com

NBC Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Norris explains what he looks for in pass rushers transitioning from college to the NFL and explains why he gave the Eagles a shiny new toy on defense in his most recent mock draft on this week's Eagle Eye In The Sky Podcast.

New renderings of NFL draft setup in Philly revealed - ESPN

At the center of the "NFL Draft Experience" -- a festival that spans the length of 25 football fields -- is a 3,000 seat indoor-outdoor theater being assembled at the foot of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. This is the first time the league has built its own structure to house the event.

Carson Wentz tinkered with his mechanics — and he should have - Inquirer

There's a cottage industry of "experts" on social media, talk radio and elsewhere who believe they know why Wentz regressed in midseason. They talk about his arm angle, elbow dropping or release point, but Wentz, in essence, confirmed what coach Doug Pederson had addressed last season as the occasional flaw in his delivery. It's all about that base. If Wentz's drop isn't fast enough and his feet are not set properly, there's going to be a chain reaction from the bottom up that will often result in an errant throw. The Eagles had identified this issue early after they drafted him. They immediately widened his base, but they also raised where he held the ball.

Hot 150: Gil Brandt's top-ranked prospects for 2017 NFL Draft - NFL.com

17 - Charles Harris: His junior season was stronger than his senior year, mostly due to a change in defense. Very good athlete. Has bend and burst off end of the line. Had nine sacks and 54 pressures in 2016. Very good initial quickness. High-effort player. Can develop into a very good pass rusher in the NFL.

Eagles draft targets at No. 14: Alabama TE O.J. Howard - CSN Philly

Do the Eagles really need another tight end? I don’t know, do you think Carson Wentz could use a weapon who produced nine receptions for 314 yards and 3 touchdowns in the last two national championship games? If O.J. Howard is somehow still available when the Eagles are on the clock with the 14th-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, "need" goes completely out the window. This kid possesses the athleticism of a wide receiver or running back, only contained in the body of a tight end -- and if he proved anything on college football's biggest stage the past two years, that kind of rare ability can take over games.

Dollars and nonsense: Almost no one believes Philly’s NFL Draft will bring $80M - Billy Penn

The NFL Draft could bring Philly $80 million — but one economist told Billy Penn the real impact could be much less. How much less? More like $8 million. “The rule of thumb I’ve had,” said University of Chicago sports economist Allen Sanderson, “is taking any number the Chamber of Commerce says the economic impact will be, move the decimal point one to the left and it’s probably pretty close.”

RSP Film Room No. 109: WR Carlos Henderson (LaTech) - Matt Waldman RSP

The RSP Film Room’s first-ever guest, Rotoworld’s Josh Norris returns to the RSP Film Room for a look at Carlos Henderson, one of the most exciting sleepers of the skill position class. Henderson. Norris did his homework and provided 18-20 clips of Henderson’s game that we examined during the hour. Although there are legitimate questions about Henderson’s development as a complete receiver, there are enough promising displays in this tape that support why Norris believes it’s a matter of “when” more than “if.”

Vahe Gregorian: Chiefs’ Jeremy Maclin relishing fresh starts with marriage … and football - Kansas City Star

His wisdom is even more evident as he approaches his 29th birthday and wedding next month. Case in point: When asked Monday, the first day of the Chiefs’ offseason training program, what he’d been up to lately, Maclin’s first words were … “wedding planning.” Smart man. And his role in the process? “Saying yes to everything,” he said, smiling. Very smart man.

The NFL concussion protocol cannot save football - SB Nation

NFL players are going to try to fake the concussion protocol, no matter how good it is.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Radio Facebook: Click here to like our page

BGN Radio Patreon: Support the show!

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton