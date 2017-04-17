The Philadelphia Eagles are back at work. The team officially begins their 2017 offseason program today, Monday, April 17. Here’s a look at exactly what this means.

Phase One shall consist of the first two weeks of the Club's offseason workout program. Subject to the additional rules set forth in Section 5 of this Article, Phase One activities shall be limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only. During Phase One, only full time or part-time strength and conditioning coaches, who have no other coaching responsibilities with the Club, shall be allowed on the field; no other coaches shall be allowed on the field or to otherwise par­ticipate in or observe activities. No footballs shall be permitted to be used (only "dead ball" activities), except that quarterbacks may elect to throw to receivers provided they are not covered by any other player. Players cannot wear helmets during Phase One.

To sum that up, it’s not like the Eagles are doing full practices yet. They’re just getting back in the swing of things with strength and conditioning drills.

Remember: these drills are held on a voluntary basis. There’s no guarantee every player on the Eagles roster reported to Philadelphia today. In fact, I’m sure we might hear of some players who did not attend either later today or at some point this week.

One player who definitely showed up to work is Carson Wentz. The young quarterback will address reporters at 1:30 PM today. In addition, two of the Eagles’ new wide receivers, Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, tweeted about the first day of offseason workouts.

Good morning Philadelphia — Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) April 17, 2017

Day 1 — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 17, 2017

Here’s some more evidence of players reporting. Jalen Mills’ hair is still very green. And check out Rodney McLeod rocking the Claude Giroux jersey.

Philadelphia Eagles complete offseason schedule below.

First Day: April 17.

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-31, June 1, June 5-6, June 8-9.

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15.

(Media will be allowed to attend practice on May 23, May 30, June 5, June 9, and June 13-15. Bleeding Green Nation will be there for practice notes and player quotes.)