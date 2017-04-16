Picks 11-20 of the 2017 BGN Community Mock Draft are in. Let's take a look at some of the best and worst picks so far based on the approval polls.

Best pick: Derek Barnett at No. 15 to the Colts

Worst pick: JuJu Smith-Schuster at No. 18 to the Titans

An entire recap of the second week of picks.

11) New Orleans Saints: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan - [Pick]

GM: NotSoSlick

Approval: 50%

The Saints need all the defensive help they can get. New Orleans can’t keep letting their high-powered offense go to waste, especially with Drew Brees reaching the end of his career. I’d rank Derek Barnett over Taco though.

12) Cleveland Browns: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson - [Pick]

GM: Straight Edge Sid

Approval: 56%

The Browns end up with Myles Garrett and Williams in this mock. Would they really skip out on quarterback in the first round? And would they go wide receiver in the first this year after drafting five last offseason?

13) Arizona Cardinals: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple - [Pick]

GM: Paulie97

Approval: 54%

Bruce Arians’ #OwlBias shines through in this pick. I can’t help but think the Cardinals would go quarterback here though with none of them off the board yet. Carson Palmer turns 38 this season and wasn’t great last season.

14) Philadelphia Eagles: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford - [Pick]

GM: ablesser88

Approval: 60%

I don’t hate this pick. I’m all about getting Carson Wentz more help. McCaffrey improves the Eagles’ running game and passing attack. But I wouldn’t have gone with him here with Derek Barnett still on the board.

15) Indianapolis Colts: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee - [Pick]

GM: mconner96

Approval: 87%

It would be surprising to see Barnett fall this far. This seems like a good case of the Colts sitting tight and taking the best player available.

16) Baltimore Ravens: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt - [Pick]

GM: The Man, The Myth, the Mathews!

Approval: 53%

Pretty good athlete and linebacker became a sudden need for the Ravens when they had a player retire. Why not.

17) Washington Redskins: John Ross, WR, Washington - [Pick]

GM: kbruneault

Approval: 55%

Given the uncertainty of Kirk Cousins’ future, I’d think Washington might want to go quarterback here with all of them on the board. For the Eagles’ sake, I’d hate if they got Ross after just losing DeSean Jackson. That’d be so annoying.

18) Tennessee Titans: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC - [Pick]

GM: mchiodo

Approval: 11%

I don’t care what anyone says. I’m totally out on USC wide receivers in the first round. Looks like I’m not alone.

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan - [Pick]

GM: ei78

Approval: 71%

I’m interested to see where Peppers ends up and how he’ll be used in the NFL. Safety is a need for the Bucs.

20) Denver Broncos: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin - [Pick]

GM: NVEagleShark

Approval: 80%

The Broncos badly need an offensive tackle. They land the first one off the board in this mock. Easy pick for them.

...

Up next: Picks 21-30 coming up this week!