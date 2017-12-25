Let's get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery surprises kids with truck full of toys - 6ABC

On a December night in North Philadelphia a large semi-truck rolled down a narrow street as part of a major surprise. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was leading the holiday caravan. He went on a Christmas shopping spree and was ready to deliver joy to dozens of Philadelphia families. He received a roaring welcome as he entered the Beckett Life Center, where parents and children were gathered for their annual holiday party. Box after box were unloaded, filled with toys already sorted for the boys and girls who call this neighborhood home.

Five over/unders for Eagles vs. Raiders on Christmas night - PhillyVoice

Total points: 47. That's the line currently being offered by Bovada and, if we're being honest, it feels a little low. The Eagles offense didn't miss a beat against the Giants in Nick Foles' first start of the season and I don't see any reason that changes now that he's got a game under his belt and the team is returning home after three straight road games. Earlier in the season, despite the offense's potent scoring punch, the Eagles seemed to be consistently hitting the under thanks to the defense's ability to keep opponents out of the end zone. In recent weeks, that hasn't been the case. Sure, there's a chance they turn it around against the Raiders, but I'm going to need to see it before I believe it.

Looking Around - Iggles Blitz

This is a long football weekend, with games on Saturday and Sunday, but the Eagles not playing until Monday night. You watch the other NFC contenders and try to assess how they stack up with the Eagles. The Vikings beat the Packers on Saturday night, keeping their hopes for homefield advantage alive. That was an ugly win. Brett Hundley struggled and his receivers were awful. The Vikings still struggled to get separation from them. They won 16-0, but that was not an impressive win.

Big Question: How Will Defense Respond Against Oakland? - PE.com

Fran Duffy: I hate to take a cop-out route, but I feel the same way about the defense as I do about Foles. The defense certainly did not have its best performance against the New York Giants, and the road trip out west was not kind to it overall (though I think the unit's "downward slide" has been a bit overrated). This, however, is a good opportunity for the Eagles' defense to bounce back. The Giants’ passing game is all about quick throws and getting the ball out of the quarterback’s hand in a hurry. With the Raiders, it’s typically much, much different. They want to push the ball downfield vertically, an area where the Eagles are one of the best in the NFL (they’re one of the cheapest units in the league when it comes to allowing receptions of more than 20 yards downfield).

Patriots, Eagles, Vikings expected to have coaching staffs plundered this offseason - CBS Sports

The Eagles could be most thoroughly picked through. Jim Schwartz is seen by many as the top defensive coach available, and he has former head coaching experience with the Lions. He will be hot. Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich has garnered head-coaching attention in the pro and college ranks before, and his work with Carson Wentz has him on other teams' radar. Same with Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo.

How Malcolm Jenkins manages to do it all - NBC Sports Philadelphia

My years in Philly have been great. It’s been getting better since I got here. I think the last three years have probably been my most consistent. This year I’ve been making plays in a bit of a different capacity, playing a lot more dime linebacker after we lost Jordan Hicks, whereas last year, I was playing more the nickel, going back and forth between safety and all those positions. But I have been pretty consistent but making plays in a different manner than I’m used to. But at the end of the day, just trying to do whatever it takes to win.

Eagles running back helps Wilmington's single moms for holidays - Delaware Online

"It wasn't easy for my mom," Smallwood said. "She had to go through a lot to make sure we had what we needed." So Smallwood has spent this holiday season helping out single moms by paying some of their bills, giving gifts so they can have a better Christmas with their families and in some cases, just providing a special moment.

Remembering the 1 other time the Philadelphia Eagles played on Christmas - PennLive

There's been just 19 games on Dec. 25 in league history entering this season, and the Eagles only played in one -- a win over the Cowboys in 2006. This year, though, the Birds will be back on the field during the holiday, hosting the Raiders on Monday night as part of a doubleheader, with backup quarterback Nick Foles leading the team in place of injured Carson Wentz.

10 thoughts on the Cowboys disappointing loss to the Seahawks - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys were giving the Seahawks a heavy dose of Ezekiel Ellliott early on. He had 11 carries for 51 yards in the first quarter alone. The offense was moving the ball well behind Zeke, but whenever they started mixing in the pass, they faltered. Elliott finished with 97 yards on 24 carries, but it still felt like he was severely underused.

Andy Reid celebrated Chiefs AFC West title in a Santa Claus outfit - Arrowhead Pride

Bringing a new meaning to Big Red!

The NFL is skipping ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Week 17 so it can keep the schedule fair - SB Nation

There’s never Monday Night Football in the last week of the NFL season. This year, the NFL won’t hold a Sunday night game in Week 17, either. Every contest will happen in either the 1 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET time slot, a league spokesman said Sunday. The NFL’s senior vice president of broadcasting, Howard Katz, said the move came from a “competitive standpoint and a fan perspective” and was “the most fair thing to do.”

Want to thank everybody for the support through the years and kind words as my Football career comes to a end. #58 forever!!!!!! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the Cole Family, GO EAGLES!!!!!! #Christmas #NFL #retirement #58legacy pic.twitter.com/pZzMcM0sKB — Trent Cole (@Pro_Hunt58) December 25, 2017

